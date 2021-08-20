Megan Fox filed for divorce from Beverly Hills actor

34-year-old American actress and model Megan Fox, star of “Transformers” and April from the new “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”, still firmly decided to part with 47-year-old American actor Brian Austin Green. Who we primarily remember as David Silver from Beverly Hills 90210.

The couple had been married for ten years, in the process having acquired many children – sons between the ages of four and eight.

According to EW, this time everything is serious – the documents are already in court. And before that, the mother of many children publicly went out with her new companion – thirty-year-old white Texas rapper Machine Gun Kelly: the couple demonstratively walked the red carpet of the American Music Awards 2020.









Green reportedly agreed to the divorce. And he confirmed that he and his wife parted ways back in May, when Fox was spotted in connection with the rapper.

The representatives of the parties declined to comment on the situation.

Green and Fox met in 2004 on the set when the girl was eighteen. The couple dated for two years before getting engaged. In 2009, the young people broke up, but after that they got back together and got married. In 2015, Fox filed for divorce, but when she found out she was pregnant, she changed her mind. And then she changed her mind. Etc.