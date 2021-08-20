Friday, August 20, 2021
    Mike Tyson Collection and Cardano Price: Crypto Market News From Investing.com






    Investing.com – Binance has introduced mandatory user verification, and Mike Tyson has released a collection of NFTs – these and other important cryptocurrency market news in our daily roundup.

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ 🙂 will buy digital assets worth over $ 500 million and will invest 10% of all profits in them in the future. This was announced by its CEO Brian Armstrong.

    35 commercial banks in China have integrated e-CNY-enabled digital wallets into their applications, the Shanghai Securities Journal writes.

    New clients of the Binance crypto exchange must pass identity verification in order to gain access to the products and services of the site. The platform will only leave the options for withdrawing funds, canceling orders and closing positions that have not passed the verification.

    Famed boxer Mike Tyson has partnered with artist Corey Van Liu to develop a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that showcase some of the athlete’s most famous career moments and images.

    Over the past day, the cryptocurrency (ADA) has grown by 18.4% and has renewed its all-time high.




    The text was prepared by Yana Shebalina

    A warning: Fusion media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

    Fusion media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.




