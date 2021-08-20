Model Kendall Jenner meets famous athlete

The athlete published a photo on his page for the first time.

Younger sister Kim Kardashian, 25 years old Kendall Jenner, had an affair with the Olympic champion – 24-year-old basketball player Devin Booker… Together they spent the weekend on a picturesque lake, and Devin shared several pictures with his lover on his Instagram page.

Kendall posed on a small boat in a swimsuit, while she had a gold medal around her neck, which the athlete won at the Tokyo Olympics. The US flag fluttered in the background.

Kendall Jenner / Instagram Kendall Jenner

Devin Booker / Instagram Kendall Jenner

For the first time, they started talking about the novel of a model and an athlete back in April 2020, but they denied these rumors. And in 2021, on Valentine’s Day, a photo with Booker first appeared in Kendal’s stories, and then the couple were sometimes caught by the paparazzi on the street. However, none of them officially confirmed their romance.









Kendall Jenner / Getty Images

Read also: In a yellow bikini: Kendall Jenner bask in the sun while relaxing

Images of Kendall Jenner (16 photos)



Share this: Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Telegram Viber Email Copy link