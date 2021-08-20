New promo photo of “The Eternals” revealed the images of Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek

And also Richard Madden, Gemma Chan and more.

Fan-poster of the movie “The Eternals”, art by Yadvender Singh Rana

Everyone continues to upload a promo photo of the long-awaited film by Chloe Zhao “The Eternals” to the Network, now we were shown a joint photo of the alien superheroes of the Eternals team.



We were supposed to see the intriguing project back in November, but due to the coronavirus, the premiere was postponed. However, Disney and Marvel Studios could not contain the leak of the promo, as there were already a lot of pictures. The new promo art can be seen in the photo with the T-shirt, which will be launched as part of the painting’s campaign. It features Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Tena (Angelina Jolie), Gilgamesh (Don Lee), Ikaris (Richard Madden), Sersi (Gemma Chan), Fastos (Brian Tyree Henry), Ajak (Salma Hayek ), Druig (Barry Keoghan) and Sprite (Leah McHugh):

The Black Knight / Dane Whitman portrayed by Kit Harington is still overlooked. We saw the hero in the footage from the filming, but only in the usual everyday outfit. It is logical, because this is a person, the character is not included in the team of the Eternals.

Recall that the action of the tape will unfold after the events of the movie “Avengers: Endgame”. According to the plot, the immortal aliens Eternals lived among people for many years, but after some event they had to come out of the shadows. Humanity will be attacked by the Deviants, who will be opposed by the Eternals. In ancient times, both races created powerful Celestials.

The Eternals is set to premiere on November 4th.