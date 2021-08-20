Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek wander between realities in the trailer for the fantasy drama “Bliss”

Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek played the main roles in the film. According to the plot, Wilson’s character Greg meets Hayek’s heroine, the mysterious Isabelle, and she shows him an amazing alternative world, which, according to her, is more real than usual.

Streaming service Amazon Prime Video has unveiled a trailer for the fantasy drama “Bliss” from “Another Earth” and “I Am the Beginning” director Mike Cahill. The video appeared on the Movieclips Trailers YouTube channel.

In the trailer for the picture, a couple wanders between parallel realities. Wilson’s hero will have to choose whether to stay in the harsh world where the hero lived before and where his adult daughter Emily is waiting for him, or to go for a new lover in an unfamiliar and beautiful universe.

“I wanted to tell a story about the fragility of the mind and the malleability of our perception. Specifically, I wanted to make a film that explores different ways of seeing the world with compassion and empathy rather than judgment, ”Cahill said.

According to the director, he managed to make the film “fun, exciting and exciting.” “Bliss” will be released on February 5th via Amazon Prime Video. Theatrical release of the tape is not planned yet.