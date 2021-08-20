rating of banks, tax amnesty, rise of Cardano and market reaction to events in Afghanistan – Ministry of Finance

There are only a few days left before the start of the zero declaration campaign. As early as September 1, those who did not pay taxes on their income can whitewash the assets they bought. The state will benefit from the tax amnesty in any case.

The main question that thousands of owners of such assets are now asking themselves is whether it is worth agreeing to the government’s proposal? – The Ministry of Finance asked the best lawyers in the country for the answer.

The Cardano cryptocurrency has skyrocketed 16%. Capitalization is almost $ 80 billion

Over the past 24 hours, the Cardano cryptocurrency (ADA) has risen in price by 16.066% and updated its all-time high. Capitalization reached $ 79.9 billion.

What can you buy in Ukraine for cryptocurrency: we tell everything about this service

The Ministry of Finance has counted more than 80 Ukrainian companies that offer their goods and services for cryptocurrency. We decided to check whether it is really possible to pay with bitcoin in Ukraine and whether it is convenient to do it.

As it turned out, the vast majority of companies that once declared their readiness to accept "crypt" now do not. We found that only 14 companies can actually pay with tokens.









Ministry of Social Affairs has calculated how much should be saved from salary for retirement 7 thousand UAH

Ukraine is planning to introduce a system of funded pensions. How this will happen, how much you need to earn and save to ensure a decent old age, the Ministry of Social Policy calculated.

A financial pyramid was blocked in Kiev. Scammers promised income from currency trading (video)

In the capital, cyber police officers blocked an online financial pyramid created by three residents of Kharkiv and Sumy. They offered citizens to make money trading currencies.

Investors transferred funds to the organizers’ accounts, but later the fraudsters “disappeared” along with the money.

The incidence of covid is on the rise again: what will be the new lockdowns