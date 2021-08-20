Rihanna, Natalie Portman, Zendaya and others at the premiere of “Queen and Slim”

Rihanna

The annual AFI Fest kicked off yesterday in Los Angeles with the premiere screening of the drama Queen & Slim directed by Melina Matsukas. Among the guests of the event were not only actors and members of the film crew, but also many of their star friends.

So, on the red carpet appeared Rihanna, Natalie Portman, the star of the series “Euphoria” Zendaya, rapper Snoop Dogg, Kelly Rowland and many others.

Rihanna

Zendaya

Natalie Portman

Snoop dogg

Janelle Monet

According to the plot of the film, the couple goes on a date, during which they are attacked by a patrol police officer. In this fight, young people have to kill the policeman pursuing them, and then take flight. One of the main roles in the film was played by Chloe Sevigny, but she did not appear at yesterday’s premiere.

The world premiere of the film “Queen and Slim” will take place on November 27, but it is still unknown whether the film will be released in Russia.









Kelly Rowland Melina Matsukas Joshua Jackson Melanie Halckenny