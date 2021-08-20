Ripple partner TerraPay signs a contract with Network International

TerraPay, partnered with Ripple, signs a contract with Network International to ensure the adoption of mobile wallets in the UAE.

Ripple partner TerraPay, a global payments infrastructure company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Network International (Network) to develop and implement the first of a unique payment solution on an interoperable platform in the UAE. Network International, headquartered in Dubai, is a leading digital commerce provider in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. Through this association, TerraPay is expanding its presence in the thriving payments market in the Middle East.









Under the proposed association, companies will provide a large targeted marketplace from the African mobile wallet ecosystem for transactions through Network International’s terminals in the UAE, as well as the e-commerce platforms they support. This association will allow Ripple partner TerraPay to leverage a well-established network of merchants and acquirer clients in the Middle East and Africa to accept payments through mobile wallets using TerraPay’s payment processing rails. This will benefit Network International’s sales network in the UAE, as well as TerraPay’s global partner networks in Asia, Europe, the US and Africa.

Talking about the collaboration, Ani Sane, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of TerraPay, commented:

We are very excited about our upcoming collaboration with Network International, which will foster the adoption and consumption of mobile wallets across multi-channel channels at Network International terminals and electronic payments. commercial sites in the UAE. This paves the way for increased financial inclusion and independence for customers, offering real-time mobile wallet payments for the first time in the UAE. Opening up interoperability for mobile wallets is the next big wave in digital technology. payments all over the world. We look forward to using our payment systems for mobile wallets with a deeply rooted and extensive merchant network in the region.

