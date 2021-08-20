Ripple Vs SEC: The Next Two Weeks Are Very Important To The Case

Experts said the next two weeks could prove decisive in Ripple’s lawsuit against the SEC.

Since Jay Clayton, former chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, indicted Ripple Labs for securities infringement charges, the litigation has become more intriguing every day. In the latter case, the SEC is trying to gain access to the internal communications of the Ripple team, and the firm is fighting this. The next two weeks, according to experts at crypto-news-flash.com, will be stressful for both sides as the disclosure deadline comes to an end.

It was known that the SEC had previously requested Slack messages from members of the Ripple team. She argued that these messages contained critical and unique evidence against Ripple and XRP. On August 16, Ripple submitted its response to Slack’s petition, objecting to the move.

In its proposal, Ripple stated that, firstly, the messages are not judicial documents and “are not entitled to the presumption of public access.” In addition, these communications may contain highly confidential materials “which reflect confidential and confidential competitive information regarding Ripple’s business strategy, relationships with business partners and internal business transactions.”









Ripple is also pursuing the SEC in a relentless battle for an edge through access to internal documents. Back in March of this year, Ripple insisted that the regulator “improperly withheld relevant information, potentially innocent evidence.” The Securities and Exchange Commission is resisting and also seeking to keep its internal documents to itself. The regulator is expected to provide its response to Ripple’s petition at a later date.

“What’s most curious about these two sides is how late they left all these important documents,” expert Jeremy Hogan notes in his latest video. This is because August 31st, and before that there are less than two weeks left, is the deadline for opening all the facts. “I expect this to move forward very quickly next week. Hold on to your hats because we only have a couple of days left, ”the XRP community favorite lawyer told his 115,000 YouTube subscribers. Hogan also noted that the Securities and Exchange Commission was conducting the undocumented testimony on which they deposited these witnesses. “And that is always a mistake, especially in federal court, where you are unlikely to get a second testimony.”

The SEC proposal lives and dies on the charge that XRP is a security and Ripple violated securities laws, or so we thought. But looking at recent moves, it seems that the SEC is gradually shifting the focus of the accusations. It’s not just that XRP is a security, but also that Ripple sold it as a whole. And while these two statements sound the same, the second concerns the company’s actions, whether the SEC has issued sufficient guidance for cryptocurrency companies or not. Hogan’s lawyer believes the SEC is changing its mindset as it now sees that it will lose if it continues to attack from the “technical side.”

