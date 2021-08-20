Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively regret the slave plantation wedding: “We still have remorse.”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively, 32, and Ryan Reynolds, 43, have been together for over eight years. In the fall of 2012, the lovers got married 11 months after the beginning of the novel. The lavish celebration took place on one of the most photographed plantations in the southern United States called Boone Hall. This place still attracts a large number of tourists: bus tours and various theatrical performances are held in Boone Hall.

Ryan Reynolds recently spoke with Fast Company and, amid the recent Black Lives Matter rallies and protests in the United States, he admitted that he and Blake still regret having had a wedding in this place. According to the actor, before the celebration, he and his wife were not sufficiently familiar with the history of the slave plantation.

The choice of such an ambiguous wedding venue, historically associated with racism, provoked a scandal at one time – many condemned the couple for ignorance.

In an interview with reporters, Reynolds said that he and his wife are still tormented by remorse about this. To erase a little the memories of the holiday that took place on the former slave plantation, a few years later they even decided to have a second wedding right at home.

It is impossible to accept this. We first saw this wedding venue in pretty pictures on Pinterest (social photo hosting. – Ed.). A completely different picture appeared before us on the day of the celebration: it was a place built on a destructive tragedy. Many years ago we got married for the second time at home, but we still suffer from remorse. This is a giant fucking mistake that can make you either close in on yourself or rethink a lot and take action. That doesn’t mean you won’t screw up again. However, this is the essence of rethinking – it is a work that never ends,

Ryan shared his feelings.

Interestingly, Pinterest and the Knot wedding portal last year stopped actively promoting the Boone Hall slave plantation in order to avoid fueling a racial scandal. Now, on a Pinterest search bar, you simply cannot find content on the topic of “plantation for a wedding”. At the same time, information about this place is still posted on the Google search engine, but now, in accordance with the new ethics, it is accompanied by a banner warning that this content may violate company policy.

The wedding should be a symbol of love and unity, and slave plantations do not represent any of the above,

– commented on these changes a representative of Pinterest.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds reacted sharply to the resonant death of African American George Floyd at the hands of police. After the incident, they donated 200 thousand dollars to the Foundation for Legal Defense and Education, and later explained their decision.

We strive to educate our children so that they will never grow up on these crazy stereotypes in society. Therefore, we will do everything possible so that they never knowingly or unconsciously hurt another being,

– noted the spouses in their official statement.









Recall that recently another celebrity, 62-year-old American TV presenter Ellen DeGeneres, was at the center of a racial scandal. Employees of her popular talk show have complained about abusive and illegal actions by the producers of the show, as well as the fact that they were often intimidated and discriminated against on the basis of race. At the same time, many employees hinted that Ellen was well aware of what was happening and she herself created such an atmosphere in the team.

After the problem was brought to the public, DeGeneres apologized to all the victims and announced the beginning of an internal investigation in the team. At the same time, there were rumors on the network that the TV presenter even plans to leave her post due to accusations of her show of racism and a toxic atmosphere. Today it turned out that Ellen will remain the host of the show: the new season of her program starts on September 9th.

A similar case happened with the fashion director of Vogue Brazil, Donata Meirelles, who was forced to step down from her post following a racist scandal. It all happened after the photos from the party on the occasion of Mayrelles’ 50th birthday appeared on social networks – in which she posed on a white chair, surrounded by black girls in traditional outfits that resemble the clothes of domestic slaves.

After that, an active discussion on this topic flared up on the network: many decided that it was a colonial-style themed party, while others compared this photo with pictures of the 1860s, when the presence of slaves was considered a sign of high status. After the incident, Donata apologized publicly and stated that it was not a theme party at all. Soon, representatives of the Brazilian Vogue confirmed that Meirelles had resigned, and announced the closure of the working position of fashion director, because this position was once created specifically for her.