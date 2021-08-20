Salma Hayek responded to haters with a spicy photo

Earlier, the actress said that she is being bullied because of her excess weight.

54-year-old actress Salma Hayek decided to answer the haters, hounding her for being overweight, with a spicy photo in a snow-white dress. The other day, a celebrity said in a frank interview that, after she got fat for her role in a film about Gucci, she was bombarded with angry comments demanding to lose weight.

Shocked by such a reaction, the actress was forced to hastily take up sports and proper nutrition, but she did not succeed in losing weight in a matter of weeks.

The public reaction nearly drove Hayek to hysterics. Only the realization of her own charm allowed the actress to return to her normal state and decide for herself whether she would continue to lose weight.

Apparently, there were so many critics of her appearance that Hayek decided to calm the anger of others by posting a spicy photo of her youth. In the frame, Salma appeared as a young girl in a snow-white dress.

The actress flirtatiously demonstrated her slender legs to the whole world. It is to these parameters that Hayek intends to return in the near future.









“This is who the true goddess is”, “Queen, queen, deity”, “Send them all to hell! They are not even worth your little finger ”,“ Salma, we love you ”,“ These feet will drive anyone crazy ”,“ Real natural beauty. Not that these are yours ”,“ I don’t believe that somewhere in front of you, you are 60, ”they encouraged the star in the comments as best they could.

Hayek herself, despite her considerable age, still does not plan to quit shooting. On the contrary, the actress continues to enjoy her career, although she does not act so often.

Photo source: Legion-media

Author: Alina Krylova