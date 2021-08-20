Selena Gomez on health issues in a new interview: "Lupus, kidney transplant, chemotherapy ..."

Selena Gomez

29-year-old Selena Gomez has become the main character of the new issue of the American magazine Elle, dedicated to Latin American culture. On the cover, the singer and actress appeared in a Chanel total look in a rock style (we didn’t forget the choker), complemented by Cartier jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. Selena also gave an interview to the publication, where she spoke about her projects, health and feelings of vulnerability.

Selena Gomez

Recent years have been challenging for Gomez due to health problems. She frankly spoke about her experiences in an interview with a journalist. So, the celebrity remembered how she first asked for psychological help in 2014, when she was diagnosed with lupus. Some then suggested that in fact the singer had undergone a rehabilitation course for substance abuse.

I don’t even know what they really thought of me: drugs, alcohol, parties. The tone of the messages was so disgusting

Selena remembered.

In 2018, Gomez was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

When I found out about this, I felt a weight fall off my shoulders. I could take a deep breath and say, “Okay, that explains a lot.”

Gomez said.

The singer also spoke about her rejection of social media. In 2017, she transferred the maintenance of her accounts to an assistant.

I don’t have instagram on my phone, so there is no temptation. I suddenly had to learn to be with myself. It was annoying because I used to be able to stare at other people’s lives for hours. I could flip through someone’s account in the feed for two years, and then I realized: “Yes, I don’t even know this person!” Now I am getting the information in the right way. When my friends have something to talk about, they call me and say: “Oh, and this is what I did.” They don’t say, “Look, did you see my post?”

– said Selena.

At the same time, the time of the pandemic, when many were forced to sit around, Selena turned out to be quite eventful. In the midst of the lockdowns, she was filming the Hulu series Murders in the Same Building.

No one was allowed on the set. All were wearing masks and shields. If I touched the support, it was cleaned. In the kiss scene, I had to rinse my mouth with a special cleansing liquid, after each take, seven to ten times. It burned my mouth

– shared Selena.

Gomez also managed to launch her cooking show, Selena + Chef, as everyone in quarantine got carried away with cooking and various recipes, and the idea seemed interesting to her.









The singer also noted that the show helped her connect with fans.

This is the real me that I have ever been in public space,

– Selena admits.

And although she does not consider herself a particularly talented chef and often jokes on this topic in the program, fans appreciated her sincerity: “It’s great that you’re wrong.”

Gomez also noted that charity plays a big role in her life today. Helping other people helped her in many ways to overcome her own psychological problems.

My lupus, kidney transplant, chemotherapy, mental problems, public vulnerability – all of this, frankly, should have broken me. Every time I went through something, I thought: “What else? What else do I have to deal with?” And then I said to myself: “You will help people.” This is really what kept me going,

– shared Selena.

So, both her cooking show and her beauty brand Rare Beauty serve charitable purposes.

Everything I am attached to has a charity aspect. If something good does not come out of it, I will not do it. I do not need money. I need people who want to fight with me

Gomez said.