Selena Gomez reveals what became the key to her mental health

In an interview with the magazine Elle Gomez, 29, details her new career advancements as well as the public attention she has faced after a series of mental and physical health issues.

“My [системная красная] lupus, kidney transplant, chemotherapy, mental illness … all of this, to be honest, should have knocked me out of my rut. Every time I went through something, I thought: “What is this time? What else do I have to deal with? ”- said the actress.

In 2014, Gomez learned that she had lupus, and four years later she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Gomez admitted that she then felt relieved after learning the doctors’ verdict, but she was greatly upset that her health attracted attention on social networks and tabloids.

Four years ago, she was the most watched person on Instagram – and yet, being loved by millions of fans, she revealed. that I fought the negativity that often surfaced in the comments.

While Gomez uses Instagram and Twitter to encourage acceptance of herself and other goals, she often does so indirectly. In an interview, she said that since 2017, she has been providing images and quotes to her assistant, who posts them on social networks on her behalf.

According to her, the abandonment of social networks allowed her to focus on projects and cases that affected her personally. One example is HBO’s Max Cooking Series Selena + Chef, which reportedly helped raise $ 360,000 for 23 nonprofits over two seasons.

The lack of access to social media also taught Gomez to be more mindful.

“I don’t have them on my phone, so there’s no temptation. I suddenly had to learn to be with myself. It was annoying at first because I used to be able to watch other people’s lives for hours, ”she said.

