The Boy Who Lived Is 40. How Book Harry Potter Changed in Film

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson

J.K. Rowling has had a tremendous impact on modern fantasy literature, opening the world of Harry Potter to readers. It is hard to believe now that Hogwarts, the Magic Express, and Muggles with wizards were invented by a woman who was considered a failure by those around her. At the time of the beginning of writing the novel, the divorced philologist could not even pay the rent; in 1990, her mother died of multiple sclerosis. Rowling spent five years working on her first book, and another two years spent looking for a publisher ready to publish it. Due to a heap of piled up problems, Joan ended up in the hospital with a diagnosis of “clinical depression”, and as it turned out later, it was the state of despair and emptiness that inspired her to create the image of the Dementors.

This sad story ended with a happy ending: the Harry Potter novels became bestsellers, and the loser turned into one of the richest women in the world. How significant the “boy who survived” turned out to be for the author can be judged by the fact that Joan gave him not only character and appearance, but also his own birthday. So, on July 31, Rowling turns 55, and Harry celebrates his 40th birthday.

Books and films made Voldemort’s opponent a favorite character for children and adults, but did the writer’s vision coincide with the concept of the directors? On a festive date for all fans of the saga, we compare the heroes of the novels with their on-screen prototypes.

HARRY POTTER

In fact, Harry Potter’s eyes were green

“Harry was small and thin, with shiny green eyes and dark hair that always looked unkempt. He wore round glasses, and on his forehead – a thin rib in the shape of a lightning, “- this is how Harry described Rowling.

The boy inherited green eyes from his mother, but disheveled hair from his father, but these features are distorted in the film adaptation of the books. Daniel Radcliffe, who since 2001 has been associated with the “Potterian” among viewers, flawlessly reflected the character and emotions of his hero in the movie, but the neat hairstyle and blue eyes are definitely not about the wizard from the bestselling Rowling.

However, Joan knew very well about the changes in appearance – Radcliffe tried to wear green lenses, but they caused terrible annoyance, so the writer allowed the director to leave the child blue-eyed, if only in the picture they noted: Harry’s look is exactly like Lily Potter’s. By the way, for 10 years the actor changed glasses 160 times – the accessory broke, then it got lost, then it became small.

HERMIONE GRANGER

Hermione J.K. Rowling wrote from herself

“A girl with thick brown hair, already dressed in her school uniform. Her front teeth were slightly longer than necessary, ”read the lines of the novel“ Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire ”.

The hairstyle of the heroine Emma Watson is really quite lush, but have we seen her imperfect smile in at least one part of the movie saga? But in the books, this flaw has a place to be until the moment when Draco Malfoy’s spell “Dantisimus” ricochets into the girl. The sorceress’s teeth began to grow rapidly and almost reached her chin, so Hermione ran to the Hospital Wing.

Emma Watson grew up with the character

Madam Pomfrey told the Hogwarts student to wave her hand when her front teeth shrank to their usual size, but the sly girl waited a little longer and seemed to be in the office of an excellent dentist. Only from that moment on, Granger’s smile became perfect, like in the films.

“Hermione is a caricature of me when I was 11, which I’m not particularly proud of,” Joan admitted. – She’s annoying in many ways. I like Granger as a character, but I understand very well that some people don’t. I know girls who are very similar to Hermione – cute and annoying at the same time. And I met a lot of girls who recognized themselves in Hermione. This is a character that I understand very well. I deliberately try to make it clear that beyond the surface there is someone who is not really confident in himself, so he is constantly fighting to be the best. “

RON WEASLEY

Rowling’s best friend had a similar car.

Rowling’s best friend at school was Sean Harris, who drove a turquoise Ford, a fact that inspired the author to introduce a flying car into the story. Ron Weasley is not a living portrait of Sean, but in general it is quite similar to him.

The writer described the youngest boy of the Weasley family as a thin, blue-eyed, freckled child with a long nose. The last two facts were not reflected in the film, but this was not the key mistake in adapting the novels. So how did the writers offend Ron?

In the film, the hero of Rupert Grint seemed like a muddler.

Yes, the Weasleys are clumsy, fearful, not always successful in school and always gets into ridiculous situations. But in the books, the hero seems alive and interesting, albeit not without flaws. In addition, in stressful situations, the young man is able to mobilize and play a key role in saving friends. But in the film, Rupert Grint appears as a kind of idiot, a noisy simpleton. But the most outrageous thing is that screenwriter Steve Cloves, who openly called Hermione the best character in the saga, “took away” many key lines and actions from Ron and gave it to his favorite.









So, in the second part of the epic, Malfoy called Granger “mudblood”, and Ron explained to her how humiliating this word is in the world of sorcerers. And in the film, Hermione knew the term without the help of a friend and reacted sharply to the insult, while the Weasleys in the background belched slugs … In the last books, the lion’s share of the lines with which the red-haired hero supported Harry went to Hermione Granger. The audience had a reason to discuss the special relationship of the couple, and Ron Weasley clearly seemed superfluous.

BEAUTY IS A SCARY POWER

Alastor Moody’s mutilation in the book was much worse

J.K. Rowling was not afraid to show readers heroes, frankly ugly or traumatized in battles with the forces of evil. But the filmmakers deliberately embellished the minor characters. A logical question arises: why?

“Formidable Eye” Alastor Moody is known to readers as one of the most furious Aurors who fought the Death Eaters. He personally caught almost half of the prisoners of Azkaban, but during the fights his appearance was badly damaged. Moody lost his leg and 50% of his vision, his face and hands are disfigured with scars, moreover: from the description in the “Goblet of Fire” it follows that Alastor does not have the tip of his nose. In the film, we see a “softened” version: Brendan Gleason has only a couple of scars on his cheeks and a magical eye.

Durmstrang champion Viktor Krum was one of the first to notice Hermione: by the age of 17, the girl blossomed and prettier, which her best friends did not pay attention to until the Christmas ball. But if in the film Krum appears as a tall, stately handsome man, then the book “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” tells us the opposite: thin, with an unhealthy complexion, a large nose, thick eyebrows and long hair, not a cropped “hedgehog”. Harry compared Victor to a bird of prey and noted that on the ground he behaves much less confidently than in the air: the guy hunched over, clubfoot and suffered from flat feet. However, the writers saw the Quidditch star and fan of Hermione Granger differently.

Victor Krum is much more attractive in the film than in the book.

Dolores Umbridge in the picture

The creators of the movie saga tried to soften the blow in relation to Bill Weasley. As we remember, in “The Half-Blood Prince” the guy got a lot from the werewolf Fenrir: terrible scars permanently disfigured his face, but, very romantic, this did not affect Fleur Delacour’s feelings. In the film, we cannot admire the power of love of a Frenchwoman: literally a couple of scars-stripes appear on Donal Gleason’s cheek, and you definitely cannot call the disfigured young man.

Well, what about Assistant Secretary of Magic Dolores Umbridge? Rowling’s is squat, plump, pale, like a toad with bulging eyes, a loose face, and a very wide mouth with sharp teeth. Mouse-colored hair cut short. Reminiscent of a character from a horror movie, but on the screen, Dolores is not disgusted, at least in terms of appearance.

Mrs. Dursley, judging by the novel, inherited a light shade of hair from her son Dudley. But in the film in front of us is a brunette, moreover, with a short neck: it should have been long, because thanks to this feature, the woman spied on her neighbors. Speaking of Dudley Dursle, the last book has a beautiful scene in which a cousin asks Harry for forgiveness, thereby emphasizing that even vile and evil characters can change and gain the right to redemption. A similar episode was filmed, but in the end it was not included in the timing of the picture.

OLD GUARD

The instructors in the film are much older than the book prototypes.

A separate topic is the distortion of the age of the main characters. It all started with Severus Snape: Alan Rickman was perfect for the role, only he was 24 years older than the hero – according to the plot of the book, Severus is 31 at the time he met Harry Potter. But since the actor is in his 50s, his classmates should be about the same, right? It turned out well, but the film lost one of the dramatic lines: James and Lily Potter died at 21, Sirius died before 35 – Voldemort often took the lives of young people.

Professor Minerva McGonagall has also “aged”: when Harry came to Hogwarts, she was 56. In the film, the actress is almost 67, which, however, does not negate her brilliant transformation.

So what’s our verdict? Of course, J.K. Rowling’s fan club unanimously admits that books are superior to films both in scale, and in the depth of characterization, and in the abundance of details. But how can it be otherwise? The timing of the paintings does not allow to absorb the nuances that are so dear to fans of novels. However, in general, the movie saga received warm reviews from readers, because it not only conveyed the main idea of ​​the bestseller, but also allowed us to take a fresh look at the world of “Potteriana”.

Based on materials accio-quote.org, harrypotter.fandom.com.

Photo: Legion-Media, stills from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince