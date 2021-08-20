The Cardano cryptocurrency has skyrocketed 16%. Capitalization is almost $ 80 billion

Over the past 24 hours, the Cardano cryptocurrency (ADA) has risen in price by 16.066% and updated its all-time high. Capitalization reached $ 79.9 billion.

► Subscribe to the telegram channel “Ministry of Finance”: the main financial news

At the time of this writing, according to the interactive table of the Ministry of Finance, the coin is trading above $ 2.46.

Read also: The number of Cardano millionaires has grown 13 times

What is Cardano

Сardano is a multi-level blockchain platform based on Proof-Of-Stake, written in a programming language and designed to create decentralized applications based on smart contracts.

The platform is named after Gerolamo Cardano (1501 – 1576), an outstanding Italian mathematician, physicist, biologist, chemist, astrologer, philosopher, writer and gambling enthusiast.

Cardano’s native cryptocurrency token, ADA, is named after Augusta Ada King, Countess of Lovelace (1815 – 1852).









The official launch of the Cardano platform took place on September 29, 2017. Token trading started on October 1, 2017.

Read also: 85% profit in 10 days. Cryptocurrency Cardano entered the top in terms of market capitalization

How prices have changed

From the beginning of the year to the present, the ADA price has risen more than 1000%. At the same time, interest in Cardano news on the Google Trends platform recently peaked globally.

In addition, from January 1 to April 28, 2021, the number of active ADA addresses increased by 417.81%, and the number of transactions increased by 382.84% over the same period.

The active growth of ADA is associated with the fall of bitcoin amid problems associated with the carbon footprint.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk noted that the company is looking for an energy efficient cryptocurrency, and as an alternative, assets such as ADA immediately became known.

Musk noted that he is looking for a cryptocurrency that uses less than 1% of the energy consumed by bitcoins when mining.

Note that the founder of Cardano Charles Hoskinson calculated that the network consumes less energy than 0.01% of the Bitcoin network.