The expert assessed the possibility of a fall in the price of bitcoin in August

MOSCOW, 6 Aug – PRIME. The main negative leverage on bitcoin in August may be the US infrastructure development plan, which implies stricter requirements for the turnover of cryptocurrencies, Gleb Kostarev, director of Binance in Eastern Europe, told RIA Novosti.

The number of bitcoins on crypto-exchanges fell to the level of 2018

He recalled that today bitcoin is trading at the level of 40,981 dollars, an increase per day was 4.19%. But despite breaking the $ 40,000 mark, the bitcoin price could still face pressures leading to a decline in August.

“The main lever of negative pressure could be the US infrastructure development plan, agreed by the White House and a bipartisan group of senators. Bill HR 3684 tightens rules for companies working with cryptocurrencies and expands reporting requirements for brokers, as well as obliges to report transactions with digital assets on the amount of more than USD 10,000 to the internal tax service, “Kostarev said.









In addition, according to the expert, the market has recently reacted to the statement of the head of the US Securities and Exchange Commission Gary Gensler on the need to regulate decentralized finance. Analysts believe that the initiative of the US senators may have a negative impact on the bullish momentum of the market, summed up Kostarev.

The material is taken from open sources. The opinions of the experts mentioned in it may not coincide with the position of the editorial board. “Prime” does not provide investment advice, the material is published for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency is a risky asset, investments in it can lead to losses.