The expert called the alternative to bitcoin – PRIME, 08/20/2021

MOSCOW, Aug 20 – PRIME. Now the Ethereum cryptocurrency is growing in price faster and arousing greater interest among giant corporations, winning over bitcoin, so it’s time to pay attention to it, Artem Moiseev, head of the brokerage company J2TX, told RIA Novosti.

After a local sale at the beginning of the week, Bitcoin and Ethereum won back their losses and seem to be aiming for a new round of growth, despite the fact that the market interprets most of the information messages in favor of further growth in the popularity of “crypto”, the expert said.

Thus, the American mortgage lender United Wholesale Mortgage will begin accepting payments in bitcoins. And cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced that it will buy $ 500 million in “coins” and will invest 10% of the profits in digital assets. Meanwhile, Microsoft has developed an anti-piracy system based on the Ethereum blockchain – thanks to it, users will be able to anonymously report violations and receive some ETH as a reward.









“We share the IT giant’s optimism and also believe that at the moment Ethereum looks more interesting than Bitcoin, showing faster growth rates. This is largely due to its greater universality in blockchain technology and significant potential for real use, which Microsoft took advantage of.” – said Moiseev.

In his opinion, a good entry point for speculative traders is the level of $ 2,700 for Ethereum, which the instrument can reach if the bullish momentum weakens. Nevertheless, he advises long-term investors to take a closer look at Ethereum at the current price of $ 3,200, since in the future from half a year, the forecasted cost, according to the broker, is $ 4,500.

“In turn, bitcoin has now confidently climbed above $ 42,000 and is once again testing resistance around $ 48,000. Several previous attempts failed, we are waiting for the resolution of the intrigue in the coming days. In case of a breakdown, the path to $ 54,000 will be opened. However, it is possible and a bearish scenario, if there is not enough strength for new growth, “the expert summed up.

The material is taken from open sources. The opinions of the experts mentioned in it may not coincide with the position of the editorial board. “Prime” does not provide investment advice, the material is published for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency is a risky asset, investments in it can lead to losses.