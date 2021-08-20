The good old days: Mandy Moore, Naomi Campbell, Natalie Portman and other stars shared archival images

Mandy moore

The hashtag #tbt (throwback Thursday) is perhaps one of the most popular on the web. Both ordinary users and celebrities willingly look into their own archives and share old photos. So this week, many celebrities delighted their subscribers with rare pictures and shared warm memories of the past. We suggest looking at some of these photos in our selection.

On December 4, Jay-Z celebrated his 50th birthday! Many of his star friends congratulated him on the network, sharing archival photos. So, 49-year-old Naomi Campbell posted a picture taken in 2003 on the set of the Change Clothes video.

Naomi Campbell and Jay-Z

Will Smith, 51, also joined in the congratulations. The actor also shared a shot from the 2000s, taken during a friendly feast.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith and Jay-Z

Natalie Portman, 38, remembered her unusual photo shoot for Allure.

Remembering the time when I looked like an alien

– signed the snapshot of Natalie.

Natalie Portman

35-year-old Mandy Moore shared a snapshot from her childhood taken in the 90s. On it, she is depicted with a cup on which is written “The most dramatic.”

51-year-old Gillian Anderson also traveled back to her early days and showed her Twitter followers a snapshot taken in the 80s.

This is how I feel in my soul

– the actress signed the frame.

Well, 50-year-old Matthew McConaughey clearly gets the award for the most archived image! The actor shared a shot from the 70s, in which he was captured in a crib.

Actress and screenwriter Amy Sedaris also looked into her photo albums from the 90s and showed subscribers a picture with her friend Justin Theroux.









Amy Sedaris and Justin Theroux

Another jubilee this week was actor Jeff Bridges. He is 70 years old! On the network, the actor was congratulated by Barbra Streisand, recalling the time when she and Jeff starred in the movie “The Mirror Has Two Faces”.

Jeff Bridges and Barbra Streisand

73-year-old singer Dolly Parton shared her portrait from the 70s.

The more magnificent the hairstyle, the larger the earrings,

– the celebrity signed the frame, remembering the fashion of those years.

Actress Laura Prepon, 39, remembered an exciting moment in her career – her first appearance on the red carpet in 1998. She was then accompanied by her partner on That ’70s Show, Topher Grace.

Have you ever participated in such a flash mob?