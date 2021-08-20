The price of Cardano has renewed its all-time high at around $ 2.5

The value of a digital coin has increased by 136% over the past month, ahead of an update that will add support for smart contracts and the ability to create decentralized applications (DeFi) to the blockchain

On the morning of August 20, the price of Cardano reached its all-time high at $ 2.5. Over the past month, the value of a digital coin has grown by 136%. The market capitalization of the cryptocurrency has exceeded $ 80.7 billion, according to CoinGecko.

Cardano has doubled in price. What is the reason and what will happen next?









Cardano’s price rises ahead of the blockchain update. Tim Harrison, Marketing and Communications Director of IOHK (the issuer of Cardano), announced the release of the Alonzo hard fork on September 12, which will add support for smart contracts and the ability to create decentralized applications (DeFi) to the Cardano blockchain.

DeFi is financial instruments in the form of services and applications built on the blockchain. The main goal of decentralized finance is to become an alternative to the banking sector and replace traditional technologies of the financial system with open source protocols.

