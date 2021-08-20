Unsubscribe! Megan Fox’s boyfriend shaved his head and pissed off the actress

The star of the movie “Transformers” unsubscribed from her lover on social networks, but did not comment on her act

TBILISI, 12 Aug – Sputnik. American actress Megan Fox surprised subscribers – the star did not react badly to the changes in the appearance of the new boyfriend and unsubscribed from him on social networks.

Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly are one of the most controversial couples in Hollywood. At first, fans were surprised at how such stars get along together, because they have a big age difference, and Megan left her husband and children for a young boyfriend. And then the couple shocked everyone with intimate facts from their bedroom and too original declarations of love.

Recently, even more strange changes have been outlined in the rapper’s behavior. First, Fox’s boyfriend made a tattoo with the boyfriend of one of the Kardashian sisters, and then shaved his head. All of this made Megan very angry.

The star stopped leaving likes and comments under her boyfriend’s posts, and after that she simply unsubscribed from her boyfriend. The actress did not explain her act, but the fans immediately suspected that a crisis was brewing in the relationship of the lovers.

