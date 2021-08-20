VanEck and ProShares have submitted applications for the launch of ETF based on Ethereum futures

Managers ProShares and VanEck have applied for SEC on the launch of Ethereum-based futures exchange-traded funds Ether Strategy ETF and Ethereum Strategy ETF, respectively.

The applications comply with the requirements of the Investment Companies Act 1940. According to SEC head Gary Gensler, it provides better protections than the Securities Act of 1933.









Both structures do not imply a direct purchase of the second largest cryptocurrency by capitalization.

In addition to Ethereum futures, ETFs can invest in pooled funds and other exchange-traded products with a focus on ETH.

Earlier, a similar application for Ethereum-ETF was issued by Kryptoin Investment Advisors.

Recall Valkyrie Investments, VanEck, Invesco, ProShares and Galaxy Digital submitted applications for the launch of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in accordance with the recommendations of the SEC.

According to Bloomberg analysts, the SEC is likely to approve them.

In July, Coinbase experts called the imminent adoption of Bitcoin ETFs inevitable.

