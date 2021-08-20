What Jennifer Aniston Reads – ReadRate

What is Jennifer Aniston reading? In the years when the actress played Rachel Green on Friends, all women in America dreamed of having a hair like Rachel. The series ended long ago, but Aniston’s fame has not faded, and her fans still want to be like her in everything. If you are one of the fans of the actress or you are just wondering what Jennifer Aniston has on the bookshelf, this rating is for you.

Jennifer Aniston is the daughter of Greek-born actor John Aniston, best known for her role in the hit TV series Days of Our Lives. She showed creativity as a child, but her acting career did not develop as rapidly as the girl wanted. After the horror film Leprechaun, in which Aniston played one of the roles, failed at the box office, and after a whole series of unsuccessful screen tests and auditions, she even decided to abandon the idea of ​​becoming an actress.

But then Aniston got to the casting of the series “Friends”. Interestingly, the role of Rachel was originally intended for Courtney Cox, but she refused her, stating that she sees herself in the image of Monica Geller. Jennifer came to audition and, according to the participant, it immediately became obvious to everyone that the actress for the role of Rachel had been found. Aniston played on the series for the entire ten years, from 1994 to 2004. In recent seasons, she received one million dollars for each episode.









In the careers of all the other main participants in the show “Friends” remained the main project, but Aniston made it to the “big Hollywood”. She began acting in romantic and comedy films such as Bruce Almighty, American Divorce, Promising Is Not Marrying, Marley and Me. Laughing graceful Aniston with an inimitable smile quickly became one of the highest paid Hollywood actresses. She also tried herself as a director and producer.

Aniston has several prestigious award nominations, including a Golden Globe for her role on Friends. Last year, she was again nominated for a Globe and an Emmy for her role in The Morning Show. For him, she also won the Actors Guild Prize for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

What is Jennifer Aniston doing in between filming? She travels, does yoga and charity work, brings up the dog Lord Chesterfield, attends social events, cooks yummy and reads. She writes about some of this on her Instagram account, mentions something in numerous interviews and conversations on television. The rating of the books that Jennifer Aniston reads is compiled from her recommendations that appeared in the open access, as well as from a couple of texts, from which the film adaptations in which she played later grew.