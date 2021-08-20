What would Emma Stone look like in Toy Story? The artist depicts the actors in the style of cartoons

Illustrator Helen Morgun shows what celebrities might look like in cartoons from Disney and other studios. Compiled a gallery of her works.

Emma Stone as Jesse from Toy Story

Maisie Williams – Coraline

Taylor Swift – Tinker Bell

Scarlett Johansson – Anastasia

Emma Watson – Anna from Frozen

Zendaya – Lilo

Millie Bobby Brown – Belle

Lily Collins – Snow White

Tom Hanks – Sheriff Woody from Toy Story

Megan Fox – Vanessa from The Little Mermaid

Zoe Kravitz as Kidagakash from Atlantis: The Lost World

Ariana Grande – Megara from “Hercules”







Helena Bonham Carter – Isma from The Adventures of the Emperor

Gal Gadot – Fairy Vidia

Elle Fanning – Sleeping Beauty

Chris Hemsworth – Zeus

Emilia Clarke – Christmas Elf

Margot Robbie – Elsa from Frozen

Ian Somerhalder – Prince Eric

Natalie Portman – Queen Clarion

Michael Ealy – Prince Naveen from The Princess and the Frog

Joey King – Gadget Hackwrench

Anne Hathaway – The Great Witch from The Witches