    What would Emma Stone look like in Toy Story? The artist depicts the actors in the style of cartoons




    Illustrator Helen Morgun shows what celebrities might look like in cartoons from Disney and other studios.

    Compiled a gallery of her works.

    Emma Stone as Jesse from Toy Story

    Maisie Williams – Coraline

    Taylor Swift – Tinker Bell

    Scarlett Johansson – Anastasia

    Emma Watson – Anna from Frozen

    Zendaya – Lilo

    Millie Bobby Brown – Belle

    Lily Collins – Snow White

    Tom Hanks – Sheriff Woody from Toy Story

    Megan Fox – Vanessa from The Little Mermaid

    Zoe Kravitz as Kidagakash from Atlantis: The Lost World

    Ariana Grande – Megara from “Hercules”




    Helena Bonham Carter – Isma from The Adventures of the Emperor

    Gal Gadot – Fairy Vidia

    Elle Fanning – Sleeping Beauty

    Chris Hemsworth – Zeus

    Emilia Clarke – Christmas Elf

    Margot Robbie – Elsa from Frozen

    Ian Somerhalder – Prince Eric

    Natalie Portman – Queen Clarion

    Michael Ealy – Prince Naveen from The Princess and the Frog

    Joey King – Gadget Hackwrench

    Anne Hathaway – The Great Witch from The Witches

    Mia Wasikowska – Alice in Wonderland




