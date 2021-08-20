What would Emma Stone look like in Toy Story? The artist depicts the actors in the style of cartoons

Illustrator Helen Morgun shows what celebrities might look like in cartoons from Disney and other studios.
Compiled a gallery of her works.
Emma Stone as Jesse from Toy Story
Maisie Williams – Coraline
Taylor Swift – Tinker Bell
Scarlett Johansson – Anastasia
Emma Watson – Anna from Frozen
Zendaya – Lilo
Millie Bobby Brown – Belle
Lily Collins – Snow White
Tom Hanks – Sheriff Woody from Toy Story
Megan Fox – Vanessa from The Little Mermaid
Zoe Kravitz as Kidagakash from Atlantis: The Lost World
Ariana Grande – Megara from “Hercules”
Helena Bonham Carter – Isma from The Adventures of the Emperor
Gal Gadot – Fairy Vidia
Elle Fanning – Sleeping Beauty
Chris Hemsworth – Zeus
Emilia Clarke – Christmas Elf
Margot Robbie – Elsa from Frozen
Ian Somerhalder – Prince Eric
Natalie Portman – Queen Clarion
Michael Ealy – Prince Naveen from The Princess and the Frog
Joey King – Gadget Hackwrench
Anne Hathaway – The Great Witch from The Witches
Mia Wasikowska – Alice in Wonderland