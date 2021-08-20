What you need to know about Polkadot Coin in 2021? – IAFT

Technology has changed the way people work, how they communicate, how they shop, and even how they pay for goods. Companies and customers now do not always choose cash, preferring contactless payments. Now a new payment system is gaining popularity – cryptocurrency. One such asset is Polkadot Coin. What is the Polkadot Coin cryptocurrency and how to make money on it in 2021, IAFT experts will tell in their article posted on the Association’s website.









REFERENCE: Polkadot is a 3rd generation decentralized, secure, scalable platform. The blockchain consists not of one, but of several chains. It is a one-stop solution for developing interoperable blockchains in which all power is in the hands of users. The platform aims to provide users with an interaction protocol that will use segments to achieve network scalability. Oracles, public networks and private networks can be connected to the Polkadot system, where funds exchange transactions can pass through independent blockchains.

