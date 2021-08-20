who is Tom Bachik and why Selena Gomez and J.Lo adore him

Tom Bachik is perhaps the most stellar nail artist in all of Hollywood. Jay Lo, Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie, Olivia Rodrigo, Madeleine Petsch and other celebrities of the first magnitude are recording “on the nails” for Tom. At the same time, Bachik’s works delight with their boldness, brightness and creativity. And the most interesting thing is that celebrity clients are happy to agree to such decisions. We are inspired by a spectacular manicure and show the best works of a Hollywood master.

Neon for Selena Gomez

Photo: @tombachik

The legendary shoot for a swimwear brand would not have looked so impressive without Tom’s light green manicure. The case when an annoying idea suddenly begins to play with new colors.

Well, when you want something original, the master is ready to embody bold ideas: for example, flower patterns in dark colors.

Rainbow for Camilla Cabello

Take my word for it: this hand with a rainbow manicure really belongs to Camilla – after all, Bachik posted this photo and marked the singer. Pay attention to how the master combines delicate mint and rich shades.

In general, judging by the manicure, of all the bright colors, Camilla loves yellow the most.









Cheerful for Heidi Klum

It is not entirely clear: either Tom chooses clients who adore all the colors of the rainbow, or clients succumb to Tom’s charm and decide on bright experiments?

Dressy for Jennifer Lopez

Black, white, gold and silver colors allowed Bachik to make a work of art out of manicure, reminiscent of Versace style. Matches perfectly with Jen’s jewelry!