why Ashton Kutcher fell for Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher couldn’t hold back his words while filming a video for the Outside Wine charity project. And all because Mila Kunis interfered with his work.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis (Photo: Steve Jennings / Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)

The 43-year-old actor posted a video on his Instagram in which he tried to speak with a French accent. However, he later decided to leave this venture. “I’ve always been a huge Paul Newton fan,” he said and made his wife laugh. All this time, Mila Kunis, who filmed him on the phone, mimicked the actor.

After Ashton decided to pack up and finish the video, Mila Kunis started calling someone. "You're the worst cameraman," Kutcher told her. Of course, the lovers were just fooling around and mimicking each other throughout the video, but the fans of the couple did not like that Mila did not support her husband at all.









We will remind that recently the couple got into the center of the scandal after statements that they do not wash their children every day. The actors themselves later stated that they, too, did not use soap on a consistent basis.