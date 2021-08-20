Worst thing between Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson – POPCAKE

Did you love Kristen Stewart (Kristen Stewart) Robert Pattinson (Robert Pattinson) for real?

Happy anniversary to Edward and Bella 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/9m3LREzo9l — marsh 🔴 (@MarsyeeBahtiar) August 12, 2020

Kristen and Robert first met on the set of “Twilight”, quickly became friends and developed their relationship into something more outside the set. Their love was a fabulous gift for fans who were in awe of “Vampire Edward and Bella”, enjoying the “continuation” of magical love outside of the cinema.

Everything was going great, until in 2012 the public and Robert learned about Stewart’s secret romance with the director Rupert Sanders (Rupert Sanders), which became the fatal mistake of the “vampire” girl.









“I sincerely loved Robert and would have married him if not for this stupid story,” – said the actress.

But the main question of fans, it seems, will forever remain a mystery … How can you love a person and while cheating on him? Pattinson I was even ready to give her another chance, but, as the media said, trust has already been eroded.

“I didn’t have any sex with him. I know that no one will believe me today, because everyone saw me kissing the director. It all looks like we were asleep, but we are not. “ – Kristen shared in a frank interview.

Does she regret it now, judging by the excuses and frequent mentions of Rob’s name in interviews? Definitely. However, the decisive factor, as always, is time. It’s too late to change anything.

https://twitter.com/gumballbitch/status/1295344308506308610