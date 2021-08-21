Angelina Jolie started Instagram and dedicated her first post to Afghanistan | Vogue Ukraine

Actress and UN Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie first started an Instagram account. She joined the social network to raise public awareness of the plight of people in Afghanistan, especially women and girls, following the rapid takeover of the country by the Taliban.

Angelina Jolie

Jolie’s first Instagram post was an image of a handwritten letter that she said was sent by a teenage girl in Afghanistan. In it, she expressed concerns about school attendance under the Taliban regime.

“Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and express their opinions freely,” Jolie wrote in the accompanying text to the post. “So I came to Instagram to share the stories and voices of those around the world fighting for their fundamental rights.”









In four hours, her first post got over 700,000 likes. And within 14 hours, more than 4.5 million people subscribed to it. The actress herself immediately subscribed to three accounts: NAACP, Doctor’s Without Borders and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. Her Instagram bio reads: “Mom, filmmaker, UN Special Envoy for Refugees.”

“It is disgusting to see Afghans forced to flee their homes again because of the fear and uncertainty that gripped their country,” Jolie wrote in her post. “Like other dedicated people, I will not turn my back. I will continue to look for ways to help. And I hope you will join me. “

The Taliban stormed into Kabul on Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, ending a two-decade campaign in which the United States and its allies sought to transform Afghanistan. This has caused chaos at the Kabul airport, from where America and allied countries are trying to safely evacuate thousands of their citizens and allies.