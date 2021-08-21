Anne Hathaway’s birthday – the most beautiful outfits of the actress – photo – Style

Today.Lifestyle made a selection of spectacular star exits

Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway, who will become a mother for the second time, celebrates her birthday on November 12. The star turns 37 years old and during her acting career she has played both comedic and serious roles. So far, the actress does not have the official status of a style icon, but her images during social events look feminine. Trouser suit or evening dress – Ann always looks amazing.

In honor of the birthday of the celebrity Segodnya.Lifestyle collected the most beautiful images of the star.

A furor on Broadway

Note that pregnant with her second child Ann Hataway does not hide his position at all. Moreover, Ann tries to emphasize a rounded tummy every time she goes out. So, on Broadway, during the play Sea Wall / A Lifе, the Hollywood actress relied on a tight-fitting fuchsia dress from Brandon Maxwell.

Anne Hathaway wearing Brandon Maxwell dress / Photo: Getty Images

The cutouts on the dress became the highlight of the look, which added sophistication to the 36-year-old actress. Hathaway complemented her bright image with silver sandals and a miniature scarlet clutch.

Getting a named star on the Walk of Fame

The actress recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. For such an important event in her life, the celebrity chose a special outfit.

The actress came to the ceremony in a long pleated dress. The black and white piece was adorned with a floral print and a sash at the waist, and Anne matched it with emerald stiletto pumps. From jewelry, the Hollywood star chose ring-shaped diamond earrings, a bracelet, and two precious rings.

Anne Hathaway on the Hollywood Walk of Fame / Photo: AFP





The actress completed her festive look with perfect styling – curls, as well as rich makeup with an accent on dark pink lips.

Milky outfit for the premiere of the TV series “Modern Love”

At one of the most high-profile social events in New York, the premiere of the series “Modern Love”, Anne appeared in an elegant ensemble of a milky shade, which consisted of a blouse with a train and loose-fitting trousers.

Ann Hataway / Photo: Getty Images

The feminine image of the pregnant actress was completed by golden sandals with small heels and jewelry with turquoise inserts.

Flower mood

One of the last appearances of Anne Hathaway was remembered for its brightness. For a press conference at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, the actress chose to wear a bright pink one-shoulder dress with a small floral print from Givenchy. The hair of the actress was tied up, which gave the outfit a feminine touch.

Anne Hathaway in Givenchy / Photo: Getty Images

