Ariana Grande has released a deluxe version of the album “Positions”

We listen to the singer’s unreleased tracks.

Ariana Grande, frame from the video “Positions”

Ariana Grande has shared a deluxe version of the “Positions” album. It includes four unreleased compositions and a remix of the song “34 + 35” featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.



Unreleased tracks include an interlude Someone Like U, Test Drive, Worst Behavior and Main Thing… Grande explained why she decided to include them in the deluxe, rather than save them for the future:

“I think they’re contextually tied to this era and this album. If you listen to them, you will think, “Oh, this is definitely a part of this story, this world, this thing.” It just happened by itself, I would not tie them to another era. It’s like a second life. They add context to this album and this era. I think they fit better here. ”

The original version of “Positions” was released in October 2020, with the participation of The Weeknd, Ty Dolla $ ign and Doja Cat… Two singles were released from the album – “Positions” and “34 + 35”. The reviews from critics were mostly positive, but on average the record was received worse than the previous “Thank U, Next”. However, Billboard, Rolling Stone, The Guardian and many others have included Positions as one of the best recordings of 2020.









The commercial success was unequivocal: the album topped the charts in the USA and Great Britain, the single “Positions” reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100, and “34 + 35” reached the second place in this chart.