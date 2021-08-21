Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for a walk in Los Angeles

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

The family of 36-year-old Mila Kunis and 41-year-old Ashton Kutcher are clearly among the favorites of Western reporters – the appearance of this couple on the street, be it a trip to a shopping center or a simple walk around the city, is not ignored by the paparazzi. However, this love is not always mutual. Yesterday the couple, along with their two children, 5-year-old daughter Wyatt and 3-year-old son Dimitri, went to a hairdresser in Los Angeles for a little haircut, and street photographers were right there.



Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis with children

The spouses clearly did not want to become heroes of random pictures – they tried to keep their children behind their backs, and Mila now and then covered her face with her hand. Obviously, now the attention to the stellar family is increased – after the release of the scandalous memoirs of the 57-year-old ex-wife of Kutcher Demi Moore, in which she portrayed the ex-spouse in a far from good light, the public expects that there will be discord in the couple’s relationship. However, Mila and Ashton continue to prove that their marriage is very strong and no unpleasant stories will ruin it.

By the way, the family trip to the hairdresser turned out to be successful – as small gifts for good behavior and new haircuts, the children of Kunis and Kutcher received a balloon each.







