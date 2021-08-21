Bitcoin, as of 12:10 Kyiv time, reached $ 43,717.

At the beginning of the quarantine, bitcoin has risen in price three times

The popular cryptocurrency, bitcoin, reached $ 43,717 as of 12:10 pm Kyiv time, according to Coindesk.

In the spring of 2021, bitcoin climbed to $ 45,000 in the spring of 2021. Last year, in February, against the backdrop of falling global stock markets, the popular cryptocurrency grew steadily. On February 9, the crypto coin crossed the $ 10 thousand mark for the first time since October 2019.

In March 13 March 2020, the value of bitcoin dropped to $ 3915 (-32%), the lowest since March 2019. On May 11, 2020, bitcoin (BTC) halving took place. This mechanism, laid down in the protocol of the blockchain network more than ten years ago, is responsible for the control of the emission of the cryptocurrency.

American stock indices Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq and S&P 500 plummeted by 9.5% at the end of trading on March 12, which was a record drop since October 19, 1987.

Price metamorphosis:

On July 28, 2020, at the beginning of the quarantine, bitcoin has risen in price three times.

On October 21, 2020, the bitcoin rate collapsed by the beginning of September and reached $ 12.291 / coin.

On October 22, 2020, the value of bitcoin rose to an annual high.

On November 4, 2020, on the day of the presidential election in the United States, the cryptocurrency costs $ 14 thousand / coin.

On November 18, 2020, the cost exceeded $ 18 thousand / coin.

On December 30, 2020, the cost of the popular cryptocurrency was $ 29 thousand / coin.

On January 8, 2021, bitcoin is worth $ 40 thousand / coin.









On February 22, 2021, the cryptocurrency went up to $ 58 thousand / coin (+ ↑).

On April 13, 2021, bitcoin during trading reached $ 62.7 thousand ↑, the historical maximum was updated.

On April 23, 2021, the digital currency collapsed to an all-time low.

Other news: