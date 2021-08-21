Bitcoin price rises above $ 45 thousand for the first time since mid-May | News | News

Bitcoin cryptocurrency during the trading session accelerated its growth and exceeded the $ 45 thousand mark. This is evidenced by Coindesk data, as of 15:59 Moscow time on Sunday, August 8.

According to the portal, over the past 24 hours, the value of Bitcoin increased by 3.76% and amounted to $ 45,097. At the same time, the cryptocurrency exceeded the $ 45 thousand mark for the first time since mid-May of this year.

At the end of July, Bitcoin exceeded the $ 40,000 mark for the first time since June 16.

In April, the cost of bitcoin set a new all-time high of $ 62.7 thousand. This happened after Tesla, a company of American entrepreneur Elon Musk, announced an investment of $ 1.5 billion in this cryptocurrency.









At the same time, on May 13, Musk wrote on Twitter that Tesla is suspending the acceptance of the bitcoin cryptocurrency as a means of payment due to the non-environmentally friendly method of obtaining it.

Against the background of the Tesla founder’s statement, the value of bitcoin on the Binance crypto exchange fell to an 11-week low of $ 46 thousand. The market capitalization of bitcoin dropped below $ 1 trillion. By May 19, the value of this cryptocurrency fell below $ 31 thousand.

At the same time, the Bitcoin exchange rate was affected by the mining ban in China. On June 18, the People’s Bank of China banned financial institutions from conducting business related to virtual currency, and also warned investors against speculative cryptocurrency trading, CNBC reported. In addition, the authorities of five Chinese provinces have already banned the operation of mining centers. A few days later, the bank called on the payment service Alipay, operated by Alibaba with Ant Group, as well as a number of major banks to take action against crypto trading.