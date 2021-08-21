Bitcoin Suisse and Worldline Launch Bitcoin Payments Solution in Trade

Swiss crypto trading platform Bitcoin Suisse and European payment company Worldline have unveiled WL Crypto Payments, a multichannel cryptocurrency payment solution.

HELLO BITCOIN – After months of hard work, we are proud to see #cryptopayments go live in cooperation with Worldline – making payments in #Bitcoin and #Ether available to thousands of merchants in Switzerland! https://t.co/fOnZCENUls#crypto #cryptocurrencies #blockchain #btc





– Bitcoin Suisse (@BitcoinSuisseAG) August 19, 2021

The integrated service allows over 85,000 Swiss merchants on the Worldline network to accept Bitcoin and Ethereum as a payment option, according to the statement. POS terminals and in e-commerce.

To do this, they need to download the WL Crypto Payments mobile application or install the Worldline payment plugin on the website of the online store.

Prices quoted by the merchant in Swiss francs are converted to digital assets in real time.

The cryptocurrency transaction is converted to fiat immediately after confirmation of the payment to avoid the risk of volatility.

The buyer can pay through a regular mobile crypto wallet.

“I am delighted to be working with Worldline to bring convenient cryptocurrency payments to the market. This move proves once again that Switzerland is a leader in co-innovation and a pioneer in the blockchain industry, ”said Arthur Vayloyan, CEO of Bitcoin Suisse.

Recall that in 2020, Bitcoin Suisse raised $ 48 million for business scaling.

In November, the company launched a staking service on the Ethereum 2.0 network, which helped it double its trading volumes.

