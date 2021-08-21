Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds clashed wit online again

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

If 32-year-old Blake Lively and her 43-year-old husband Ryan Reynolds are in any competition with each other, it is perhaps who is more witty. The couple seize every opportunity to poke fun at each other or troll on the net, and in this they seem to be the clear champions among celebrities.

Yesterday, the actress played a trick on her husband again by posting a picture of him with a new hairstyle on Instagram. In the photo, Ryan is captured with a small ponytail.



Photo from Instagram Blake Lively

Promise you won’t think about it until the end of his days,



– she wrote.

Reynolds’ answer was not long in coming. He reposted this picture on his Instagram and, in turn, made fun of his wife.



Photo from Instagram Ryan Reynolds

Obviously, your contraceptive isn’t working, so …

– he wrote, apparently meaning that his hairstyle is antisexual.

Now the spouses, like many families, are in self-isolation with their children. As the actor recently admitted, with his wife and three daughters (Lively and Reynolds are raising five-year-old James, three-year-old Ines and an eight-month-old girl, whose name they have not yet revealed), he is having a great time and does not miss the male company at all.

I like doing girly things

His new hairstyle is probably the result of playing with his daughters.