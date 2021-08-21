Blake Lively joked about Ryan Reynolds in lingerie

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

If there was a married couples trolling championship in the world, 32-year-old Blake Lively and 43-year-old Ryan Reynolds would definitely be among its finalists. Yesterday, the actress once again demonstrated that she loves to make fun of her husband.

A few hours ago, a photo of Reynolds appeared in Ronald McDonkey’s humorous account, taken using Photoshop. In the photo, the actor in shorts in the colors of the American flag, a short T-shirt with the inscription Fun (translated from English – fun) and with tattoos on his leg and stomach, one of which encourages to go, lies on a conveyor belt in a supermarket.



Photo from Instagram Ronald McDonkey

The picture amused Lively so much that she decided to comment on it.

Please stop stealing my private photos,

– she wrote.

By the way, Internet users were no less witty.

I never really liked this guy, but now …

Is this actually photoshop?

– they wrote.

But Ryan himself has not yet reacted in the photo – it is not so easy to defeat his wife in wit. But he certainly will not miss the chance to once again pin up his wife. So, last month he made fun of her hairdressing skills.

She cut my hair once before. It took two and a half hours. But in the end, my haircut looked like she did it all with just one lighter. My haircut could also be compared to gloves made of sandpaper. It would be faster if she just rubbed my hair until it was gone, – he shared.







