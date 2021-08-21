Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden spend their holidays in Saint-Tropez

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

Another star couple chose a European resort this summer – 46-year-old Cameron Diaz and her 40-year-old husband Benji Madden are now resting in Saint-Tropez. The other day, the paparazzi filmed the actress and musician while walking around the city.

Diaz opted for a light purple dress, straw hat, and flat sandals, while her husband wore a tank top, long shorts, baseball cap and Nike sneakers in an off-summer black.

The couple went on vacation shortly after Diaz gave a long interview to InStyle magazine, in which she spoke about her personal life (which she rarely does). So, the star admitted that marriage is “the best thing that happened to her.”

My husband is the best both as a person and as a partner. Of course, family life is hard. This is a permanent job, and it is important to find someone who is ready to do this work with you. In marriage, there can be no 60 to 40 ratio, it is always 50 to 50. I don’t know if I was ready for marriage when I married Benji, but I knew he was special. He is a good man, there are no problems with him and I am grateful to him for that,

– she shared.

The couple leads a rather closed lifestyle. Diaz says she is very impressed with this privacy.

It’s great when no one knows what I’m going to do. Because now my time is completely mine. I live my life









Diaz said.

Cameron is not going to return to the cinema yet – she really likes family life. However, she still has several interesting projects on which she is working. But for now, Diaz is in no hurry to talk about them.