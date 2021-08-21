Dramione: Harry Potter fans discuss romantic snapshot of Emma Watson and Tom Felton

Saturday, August 21, 2021
    29-year-old Emma Watson and 31-year-old Tom Felton have known each other since childhood: they grew up together on the set of the Harry Potter films. Their heroes, Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy, were not friends on the screen, but the actors communicate to this day. From time to time, they post pictures together, and Potter fans want to see more than just old friends in them. Tom gave them food for thought today.

    Felton shared on Instagram a picture in which he teaches Emma to play the guitar. He and Watson are captured at home.

    The student grasps everything on the fly,– he signed the picture.

    My dreams of Dramion (Draco and Hermione’s alliance. – Approx. ed.) come true! – wrote one of the fans of the actors on the social network.

    Several years ago, Emma herself spoke in an interview about falling in love with Tom Felton. According to the actress, at the age of 10-12 she was crazy about him.

    He had a skateboard on which he performed various tricks. He was really cool, and also older than me. He knew how I feel about him– Emma told reporters.

    However, now insiders assure that there is a strong friendship between the actors, but there is no talk about the novel, moreover, in early August, the media reported that Watson was dating game programmer Brendan Irbe. The paparazzi filmed them on a date.




