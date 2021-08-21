Saturday, August 21, 2021
    Cornelius Chandler

    Emma Roberts is pregnant – Nerva Star becomes a mom for the first time




    Hollywood beauty, star of the films “Nerve” and “We are the Millers” Emma Roberts has finally confirmed the rumors about her pregnancy, which the media spread two months ago. The celebrity stopped hiding her position and posted on her Instagram page pictures showing her rounded tummy.

    Julia Roberts's niece is pregnant: the first photos appeared

    Emma Roberts

    Julia Roberts’ niece has always tried to hide her private life from the public, so it is not surprising that she kept her pregnancy a secret for a long time. And only today I decided to reveal all the cards. Emma published pictures in which she poses with her lover Garrett Hedlund, whom she has been dating for over a year. They sit together on the sofa, holding hands.

    The “Nerva” star signed her post like this: “Me and two of my favorite guys,” hinting that a boy is expected to appear.




    By the way, in just three hours, the celebrity post collected over a million likes and many comments. Fans and star colleagues congratulate the actress on such a joyful event.

    Julia Roberts's niece is pregnant: the first photos appeared - photo 2

    Earlier, the “Comments” edition reported that Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter became a mother for the first time.

    Cornelius Chandler

