Emma Roberts is pregnant – Nerva Star becomes a mom for the first time

Hollywood beauty, star of the films “Nerve” and “We are the Millers” Emma Roberts has finally confirmed the rumors about her pregnancy, which the media spread two months ago. The celebrity stopped hiding her position and posted on her Instagram page pictures showing her rounded tummy.

Emma Roberts

Julia Roberts’ niece has always tried to hide her private life from the public, so it is not surprising that she kept her pregnancy a secret for a long time. And only today I decided to reveal all the cards. Emma published pictures in which she poses with her lover Garrett Hedlund, whom she has been dating for over a year. They sit together on the sofa, holding hands.

The “Nerva” star signed her post like this: “Me and two of my favorite guys,” hinting that a boy is expected to appear.









By the way, in just three hours, the celebrity post collected over a million likes and many comments. Fans and star colleagues congratulate the actress on such a joyful event.

Earlier, the “Comments” edition reported that Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter became a mother for the first time.

