Emma Stone is unable to hide a rounded belly amid pregnancy rumors. Photo!

The star is first seen in public in a new status.







Legion-Media

Emma Stone











In late September, insiders from foreign publications said that the 31-year-old Oscar winner and her lover, 35-year-old screenwriter and director Dave McCarey, are preparing for the birth of their first child. Emma Stone did not react to the rumors that appeared on the network, but recently the paparazzi noticed her in Santa Monica. The actress put on a voluminous green cardigan, but he could not hide her position.









The star was in a hurry on business, buried in the phone, and did not pay attention to those around her. She complemented her everyday look with black trousers with slits at the bottom, a top, comfortable loafers and the most important accessory at the moment – a protective mask.

Emma and Dave announced their engagement last December and their wedding is scheduled for this March. The coronavirus pandemic prevented the lovers from exchanging vows of allegiance at a magnificent ceremony, however, apparently, they did not postpone the wedding indefinitely. In May, Stone showed off her wedding ring on that very finger and let slip that she was lucky to marry a non-toxic man.