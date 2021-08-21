Family day: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher with kids in Los Angeles

Milu Kunis and Ashton Kutcher with their daughter Wyatt

Yesterday, the famous Hollywood couple, 36-year-old Mila Kunis and 41-year-old Ashton Kutcher, dedicated the day to their children, their five-year-old daughter Wyatt and three-year-old son Dimitri. The paparazzi filmed the couple on the street in Los Angeles. First, Mila and Ashton took their daughter to school, and then took their son to kindergarten.



On the street, Mila and Ashton appeared in similar casual looks, but their glasses were especially striking this time. Moreover, the couple put on this accessory not for beauty, but on the advice of a doctor. The actor has repeatedly appeared in public wearing glasses, and now Mila also needed to correct her vision, and she followed her husband’s example.

The couple looked happy, and Wyatt, holding her parents by the hand, clearly conveyed their mood – she laughed and seemed very pleased with them.





This year, the spouses once again had to prove that their family is strong and friendly. This time, the ex-wife of the actor Demi Moore tried to bring discord into their relationship, having released a memoir in which she spoke about her life with Kutcher. In them, she wrote that Ashton repeatedly cheated on her, and also forced her to group sex. Apparently, she did not succeed in quarreling Kunis and Kutcher – the story told to her, apparently, did not affect their relationship.







