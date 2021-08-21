Glucose flashed a bust in a revealing outfit like Megan Fox

The singer chose a daring image, like that of an American actress, for her appearance at the pre-party of the “Heat” festival.

Natalya Chistyakova-Ionova, better known as Glucose, acted in films from an early age, and also appeared in Yeralash. Then she became a popular singer, performing the hit “I Walk with a Doberman.” If at first the girl hid her appearance, then later she became the standard of femininity for many. It is noteworthy that she is a mother of two children and the wife of a businessman. However, the artist is not shy about showing off her beauty.

“The chest seemed to roll out”: Glucose in a scarlet swimsuit with ties flashed a “juicy” necklineThe singer shared a candid shot. She decided to work half-naked.

This spring, Glucose often sunbathed in a swimsuit on the lawn, but on May 25 she had the opportunity to go out. The singer went to the pre-party of the “Heat” festival, which is organized every year by Emin Agalarov. On the red carpet, the girl was able to stand out, as she came in a revealing outfit. She posed in a dress with a split bodysuit and a sheer skirt. Natalia flashed a chiseled figure and a magnificent bust.









It is worth noting that Megan Fox recently appeared in exactly the same dress. The American actress also boasts ideal forms. The event was attended by the correspondent of the Teleprogramma.pro portal. It turned out that Glucose will not appear at some important awards, as she is again acting in films.

“I don’t qualify for the Muz-TV award. From 23 to 27 a new picture is shot. This is a good family movie, ”she explained. “I chose the outfit quickly. He quickly put on me. By the way, I go to the gym. This is how I am preparing for the anniversary, ”added the singer.

Everyone present was struck by her image. The guests of the party admired the delights of Glucose. Some men literally dropped their jaws from such beauty.

