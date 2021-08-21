Saturday, August 21, 2021
More
    HomeNews
    Cornelius Chandler

    Latest Posts

    Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk at the premiere of the new series in New York




    the Red carpet


    5122



    Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk at the premiere of the new series in New York

    Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuck

    The new Netflix series “The Politician” premiered in New York yesterday, bringing together the cast, crew and their star friends. 47-year-old Gwyneth Paltrow with her 48-year-old husband Brad Falchuk also appeared at the event.Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad FalchuckGwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuck

    A star couple does not come out together very often, but yesterday there was a special occasion. The fact is that both Gwyneth and Brad are directly related to the series: Falchuk is its screenwriter, and Paltrow played one of the roles in the new show.

    For the premiere, the couple picked up paired fashionable looks, in which they looked very harmonious on the red carpet: Gwyneth was in an emerald floor-length dress from the G. Label brand, and Brad was in a cream-colored pantsuit.
    Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuck

    The premiere of Politics also featured Jessica Lange, Zoe Deutsch, Ben Platt, Lucy Boynton (she was published with her lover Rami Malek) and other actors who played in the series. By the way, the new show will tell the story of a young politician from Santa Barbara who dreams of achieving success in his career and is ready to do anything for this.
    Gwyneth Paltrow Gwyneth Paltrow Gwyneth Paltrow

    Lucy BoyntonLucy BoyntonLucy Boynton

    Jessica LangeJessica LangeJessica Lange




    Zoey DeutschZoey Deutsch
    Zoey Deutsch

    Lucy Boynton and Rami MalekLucy Boynton and Rami MalekBrad Falchuck, Ben Platt and Gwyneth PaltrowBrad Falchuck, Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow

    YanaMarkovskaya Yana Markovskaya

    Photo
    Gettyimages.ru





    Cornelius Chandler

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us