Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk at the premiere of the new series in New York

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuck

The new Netflix series “The Politician” premiered in New York yesterday, bringing together the cast, crew and their star friends. 47-year-old Gwyneth Paltrow with her 48-year-old husband Brad Falchuk also appeared at the event. Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuck

A star couple does not come out together very often, but yesterday there was a special occasion. The fact is that both Gwyneth and Brad are directly related to the series: Falchuk is its screenwriter, and Paltrow played one of the roles in the new show.



For the premiere, the couple picked up paired fashionable looks, in which they looked very harmonious on the red carpet: Gwyneth was in an emerald floor-length dress from the G. Label brand, and Brad was in a cream-colored pantsuit.



The premiere of Politics also featured Jessica Lange, Zoe Deutsch, Ben Platt, Lucy Boynton (she was published with her lover Rami Malek) and other actors who played in the series. By the way, the new show will tell the story of a young politician from Santa Barbara who dreams of achieving success in his career and is ready to do anything for this.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Lucy Boynton

Jessica Lange









Zoey Deutsch



Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek Brad Falchuck, Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow

