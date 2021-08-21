Gwyneth Paltrow convinced ex-husband Chris Martin to get along with Dakota Johnson

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow

After the divorce, 44-year-old Gwyneth Paltrow and 42-year-old Chris Martin remained good friends. The former spouses have such a close relationship that the musician still listens to the actress’s advice – even when they relate to his personal life. So, insiders claim that it was Gwyneth who convinced Chris to make up and reconnect with his 29-year-old ex-lover Dakota Johnson.

Gwyneth was the very person who pushed them to reunite,

– An insider shared with Us Weekly.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

However, it is not surprising that Paltrow advised Martin to renew his relationship with Dakota. The fact is that over the two years of Martin and Johnson’s relationship, Gwyneth managed to make friends with her ex-husband’s girlfriend and, apparently, thought that she would be a good party for him.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson



Derek Blasberg, Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson



The romance between the Coldplay lead singer and the Fifty Shades of Gray star was first talked about in October 2017. Insiders claimed that Chris is head over heels in love with Dakota and that the couple are going to get married soon. However, at the beginning of summer, it became known that the stars suddenly parted. Recently, Johnson and Martin were again seen together in public, after which a number of media reported that the couple were together again.

Recall also that from 2003 to 2014, Chris Martin was married to Gwyneth Paltrow. The ex-spouses have two children, 15-year-old Apple and 13-year-old Moses. Chris and Gwyneth, after parting, maintained a trusting relationship: they spend family holidays together, often rest in the same company.







