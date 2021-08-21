Hollywood actress came out in a dress that bares her breasts: Appearance: Values: Lenta.ru

Hollywood actress and fashion model Blake Lively appeared at the premiere of “The Main Character” in New York in a revealing outfit and puzzled fans. Relevant photos and comments appeared on the Daily Mail.

The 33-year-old celebrity was released with her husband, Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds. The paparazzi captured her in a shiny pink floor-length dress from Prabal Gurung. The outfit is decorated with a cutout that partially exposes Lively’s chest, waist and back. Reynolds, in turn, appeared on the red carpet in a beige pantsuit and black and white plaid shirt.

Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Disney







The readers of the publication began to discuss the unfortunate, in their opinion, image of the actress. Worst dress she has ever worn. It looks uncomfortable. ”“ Blake is beautiful, but the dress is awful. Poor choice “,” She usually looks very elegant, but this outfit is just ridiculous “,” God, this dress is cheap and nasty, she looks creepy in it “,” She is gorgeous, but the dress looks like a costume for a ballroom dancing competition “, “It was as if she and her husband were dressing for various events,” commentators said.

In May, 35-year-old actress Megan Fox went public in a bosom outfit and was ashamed online. She appeared at the Billboard Music Awards alongside her lover, rapper and singer Machine Gun Kelly. Fox chose a black bodysuit-style dress for the event with slits partially exposing the chest and waist and a skirt made of translucent material.