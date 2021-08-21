Investors have shared signals that indicate a rise in bitcoin above $ 100K.

Many members of the crypto community see opportunities for further positive movement of BTC.

The most capitalized cryptocurrency – bitcoin – started the new work week with a slight drop. As of 08:55 (Moscow time), the digital asset is trading at $ 43,457. In 24 hours, the cryptocurrency, according to the resource CoinMarketCap, lost 2.71% of its value, while maintaining the positive dynamics of movement for the week (+ 9.28%).

Over the weekend, bitcoin managed to break through the level of $ 45 thousand. The local maximum of the cryptocurrency was recorded on Sunday at a height of $ 45 282. Participants of the crypto community believe that BTC showed a positive movement against the background of waiting for the publication of a report by the US Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. It may provide information on the increase in inflation in July by 0.5%, after the largest growth in the consumer price index in 13 years (+ 5.4%).

Bitcoin chart. Source: TradingView

Meanwhile, the hashrate (the aggregate amount of computing power dedicated to mining cryptocurrency) of bitcoin continues to recover. Recall that the indicator went into decline in the late spring of 2021 – against the backdrop of pressure from the Chinese authorities on the cryptoindustry.

Bitcoin hashrate. Source: blockchain.com

Against the backdrop of the growth of bitcoin over the weekend, members of the crypto community continued to analyze the prospects for further movement of the asset’s rate.

Bitcoin predictions from crypto community members

Prospects for the further movement of BTC were commented on by a popular analyst in the crypto community, the author of the S2F bitcoin forecasting model, PlanB. He shared his opinion in an interview on the YouTube channel of financial analyst Mark Friedrich.









PlanB believes that BTC is far from the maximum. In his opinion, within the framework of the current growth cycle, the cryptocurrency will be able to overcome the level of $ 100 thousand.

S2F model for predicting the behavior of the bitcoin rate analyst PlanB

On the prospects for further positive movement of bitcoin, as noted analyst Lark Davis, also indicate the signals of the indicators. Against the background of the growth of the BTC rate, the moving ones, which show the average value of the cryptocurrency value for 200 and 50 days, are preparing to cross. From the point of view of technical analysis, this behavior of the indicator indicates the prospects for the asset to enter a positive movement.

Also Lark Davis noticed that bitcoin broke through the previous resistance level. This behavior of BTC allows us to talk about the growth potential of the cryptocurrency rate.

Other members of the crypto community also noted that bitcoin moving average signals indicate the likely positive movement of a digital asset in the near future. The author of the Twitter blog Bitcoin Archive is confident that the BTC indicators speak of the prospect of cryptocurrency growth to $ 157 thousand, within the current cycle.

To understand where bitcoin is in the movement, members of the crypto community propose to compare the trajectory of the cryptocurrency with the behavior of its rate after previous halvings – a 2-fold reduction in the level of mining reward. Traditionally, the event is identified with the beginning of a new cycle of BTC movement.

According to the graph, a comparison of bitcoin movement after halving indicates that the cryptocurrency has not yet reached its maximum during the current growth phase.

Comparison of bitcoin movement after halving

