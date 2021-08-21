It became known how the mother of Ariana Grande reacted to the engagement of the singer

“Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much.”







Legion media

Ariana Grande with her mother











Ariana Grande’s boyfriend proposed to her. A celebrity real estate agent from Los Angeles, 27-year-old Dalton Gomez, presented the singer with a ring set with an oval-shaped diamond and pearl. The performer shared a snapshot of the decoration on Instagram, without giving the details of the upcoming celebration.









On the joyful occasion, the performer was congratulated by her numerous colleagues in the music industry and fans. And finally, a touching message was left by her mother, Joan, who actively tweets and regularly posts about her daughter there.

“I am so delighted to welcome Dalton Gomez to our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much !!! For happiness forever! Hooray!” – wrote the future mother-in-law.

Recall that the couple began dating quite recently – in January 2020. They spent the entire quarantine together and officially introduced themselves to the public as a couple in May. But Ariana has already dedicated the song Positions to her beloved, in the first line of which she sings: “Heaven sent you to me.”