“It’s been 26 years”: Natalie Portman remembered about the first film

Natalie Portman. Photo: instagram.com/natalieportman

Natalie Portman shared her memories on Instagram of her debut role. Thanks to Luc Besson’s film “Leon” the actress became famous and made a career in big cinema, reports NUR.KZ.

The film “Leon” directed by Luc Besson about a professional contract killer was released on November 18, 1994. Natalie Portman played her debut role in it. Her heroine, a teenage girl Matilda, after the tragic death of her family, made friends with the killer Leon, who was superbly played by the inimitable Jean Reno.

The actress remembered on Instagram about her first role, after which she woke up famous.

“I can’t believe it’s been 26 years since my first film, Leon. What’s your favorite scene?” she asked her fans.

They supported her with delighted comments. Together with the actress, they remembered the film and her colleagues – Mindy Keiling, Dee Nice, Marisa Tomei and others.

“I really like this movie”, “Madonna”, “The whole movie is my favorite scene!”, “All scenes, I can’t choose”, “Cult movie. Time to watch”, “Favorite movie. my favorite scene “,” One of my favorite films. I love where Matilda knocks on the door and begs Leon to let her in, “wrote the fans.

At the time of filming, Natalie was only ten years old. Her candidacy was rejected by the assistant director even before the audition. A year later, Luc Besson, who rejected all candidates for the role, looked through the list and invited Portman again. In March 1993, tests took place. The young candidate for the role of Matilda was approved immediately after she really cried.









The film “Leon” remains on the IMDb Top 250 Films for 2020. Here he takes 31st place.

We wrote earlier that the actress spoke about “sexual terrorism” after the movie “Leon”. Sanjar Madi also met with Natalie Portman in Venice.

