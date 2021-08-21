Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Selena Gomez, Prince Harry and other stars at the Vax Live concert

Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez

For more than a year now, the world has been living in new conditions dictated by the pandemic. Coronavirus restrictions practically brought to naught social life (but not in Russia), so yesterday’s Vax Live concert at the So-Fi stadium in Los Angeles became a truly significant event: dozens of stars on stage, thousands of spectators – this has not happened in the United States for a long time (even “Oscar” was held with fewer guests!). Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Prince Harry, Ben Affleck and other stars took part in the show.



Of course, the event was dedicated to the fight against coronavirus, or rather, the fair distribution of the vaccine in the world. This is what the international organization Global Citizen calls for, which staged yesterday’s charity show.



Vax Live ambassadors – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry – were supposed to take part in the recording of the concert together, but Harry came alone yesterday – and this was his first public appearance since the funeral of Prince Philip.

The absence of Megan is easy to explain: now the Duchess of Sussex is expecting her second child. The girl should be born in the summer, and Megan prefers not to appear in crowded places once again, since she cannot get vaccinated now (by the way, all the spectators of the concert were vaccinated).



Prince Harry, who was greeted with a standing ovation by the audience, gave a three-minute speech:

This is a defining moment in the global fight against COVID-19. Tonight is a celebration for everyone here, the vaccinated frontline workers here in the hall, and the millions of frontline heroes around the world. You have spent the past year fighting fearlessly and selflessly to protect us all. You have done your duty, served, made sacrifices, put yourself in danger, acted bravely — knowing what it could cost you. We are indebted to you, thank you.

But today we are gathered here for another reason: this pandemic will not end until we act together with an unprecedented commitment to humanity. The vaccine must be available to everyone and everywhere. We will not be able to rest or completely heal until there is an equitable distribution of the vaccine in every corner of the world. We have a mission that we cannot afford to fail: this is what tonight is about. The virus knows no boundaries, and the availability of a vaccine cannot be determined by geography. This should be accepted as a basic right for everyone, and this is our starting point.

Neither of us should feel comfortable thinking that we will be fine while so many others are suffering. In fact, especially in the current pandemic, when one suffers, we all suffer. We must look beyond ourselves – with compassion and compassion for everyone we know and don’t know. We need to uplift humanity and make sure that no individual or community is left behind. What we are doing now will go down in history, and today we stand in solidarity with the millions of families in India who are fighting a devastating second wave.



In addition to Prince Harry, US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the public virtually. However, the audience was more interested, of course, in the entertainment part, because the organizers promised performances by the artists.



The headliner of the evening was Jennifer Lopez, who, as usual, captivated the audience with incendiary numbers, having managed to change several outfits.



By the way, one of the hosts that evening was the singer’s ex-boyfriend, Ben Affleck. In the past few days, rumors about a potential reunion of ex-lovers have been actively circulating in the media: now that both are single again (Lopez broke up with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April, Affleck with Ana de Armas back in January), they often see each other again.



However, Ben and Jen did not have joint shots from this event, but the star willingly posed with her mother, who even took the stage. Other guests of the evening included Chrissy Teigen, Jimmy Kimmel, Olivia Munn and others.



