Jolie started an Instagram page to talk about Afghanistan

The celebrity intends to share the stories of Afghans fighting for their basic rights.

Actress and special envoy of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Angelina Jolie signed up on Instagram to share stories of Afghans.

“Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing the ability to communicate freely on social media and express themselves. Therefore, I came to Instagram to share their stories and the voices of people who are fighting for their basic human rights around the world,” the star wrote in the first post that came out. August 20.









Jolie posted a letter from an Afghan teenage girl outlining the changes in society as the Taliban came to power.

According to the girl, earlier women could openly defend their rights, work and study, and now fear is in the society.

Jolie called on all those who are not indifferent to provide all possible support and assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

More than four million people have already subscribed to Jolie’s social network account.